PM, two ministers head for Belt-Road forum in China

In Beijing, Dr Mahathir will meet with China President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to discuss bilateral matters. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be in China from today until April 28 for the Second Belt Road Forum in Beijing, accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah as well as International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Datuk Darell Leiking will also be in the entourage, according to Wisma Putra.

“The prime minister’s attendance as the 2nd BRF is significant given that Malaysia has continuously supported the Belt and Road Initiative, especially on key development issues such as policy synergy, infrastructure development, financial cooperation, and people-to-people connectivity,” it said in a statement.

There, Dr Mahathir will also meet with China President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to discuss bilateral matters.

Dr Mahathir and Li will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on palm oil trade between their two countries.

Wisma Putra described China as a “close friend and partner” to Malaysia, adding that the visit will help improve these ties.

Dr Mahathir will arrive with a victory already in hand following Malaysia’s successful renegotiation of the East Coast Rail Link that led to a RM21.5 billion discount.

The ECRL is considered the BRI’s flagship project in Malaysia.