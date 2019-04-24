JMM chief charged with criminal intimidation over call to attack police station

Jaringan Melayu Malaysia president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah speaks at a gathering of Malay groups in Ipoh to demand justice for for Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim December 22, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KLANG, April 24 — President of a non-governmental organisation Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah pleaded not guilty in separate Magistrate’s Courts today to two charges of criminal intimidation and intentional insult in December last year.

Azwanddin, 46, claimed trial after the charges were read out to him before Magistrate Solehah Noratikah Ismail and Magistrate Muhammad Azzam Zainal Abidin.

He was charged with committing criminal intimidation to Bandar Baru Klang Police Station chief ASP Harun Abu Bakar, by threatening to attack the Klang Police Station, at Dataran Seni Off Jalan Melayu, Pusat Bandar Klang here about 6.15pm on December 25.

The charge, under Section 506 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum sentence of seven years or a fine or both if convicted.

Azwanddin was also charged with intentionally insulted D. Arumugam, 49, with intent to provoke a breach of the peace at the same place, time and date. — Bernama