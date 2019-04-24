Loke: Bid for ECRL station in Nilai mere suggestion

Loke explained that the final say will be up to the consensus reached by Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd and the China Communications Construction Company Ltd. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 24 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today clarified that his proposal to have a station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Nilai was just a suggestion.

This follows after Loke, who is also the Chennah assemblymen, made the suggestion in the Negri Sembilan state assembly yesterday where he reportedly stated that he will push for an ECRL station in Nilai.

“As is said, when the new alignment was proposed to the government, I did not interfere in the alignment or where the stations should be.

“So yesterday when I was speaking in the state assembly, i was speaking as my capacity as the ADUN, not as the transport minister,’

“It is just a proposal. As I’ve said, I do not influence the negotiations with China. I stay away, I stay out,’’ said Loke in a press conference at the Ministry of Transport here today.

Loke explained that the final say will be up to the consensus reached by Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd and the China Communications Construction Company Ltd.

Loke explains he only intends to maximise the economic spillover from ECRL.

Stating that Nilai already has a KTM station and being a hub for industries, he said that the state could benefit from the realignment.

He also explained that the realignment could help boost the development of Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0.