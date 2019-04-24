Entrepreneur development minister starts working visit to Russia’s Tatarstan

Mohd Redzuan is representing the government at the 11th International Economic Summit. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof is making a two-day working visit to Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, starting today.

In a statement, the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development said he would represent the government at the 11th International Economic Summit themed “Russia — Islamic World: Kazan Summit 2019” during the period held under the patronage of the President of Tatarstan.

“In addition, the minister will also take the opportunity to give an update on Malaysia’s halal industry development and encourage more businesses and investors to come to Malaysia and invest in its growing halal industry,” it said.

Mohd Redzuan is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with Tatarstan Investment Development Agency chief executive Taliya Minullina and World Halal Summit Council president Yunus Ete, among others, to explore cooperation in key areas of entrepreneurship and create new partnerships. — Bernama