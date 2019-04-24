Deputy home minister hurt after losing control of Harley motorbike during group ride in Sabah

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (left) on his motorbike at an anti-drug awareness programme before he met with an accident about an hour later — Photo courtesy of Home Ministry

KOTA KINABALU, April 24 — Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman was involved in a motorcycle accident while taking part in a convoy for an anti-drug programme here this morning.

The Sepanggar MP was on his way from the state capital to Ranau as part of the convoy navigating the hilly roads around Nabalu when he met with the accident at about 10am this morning.

“He sustained minor injuries and was immediately taken to the Tuaran district hospital to receive medical attention,” said a spokesman.

He added that he was told the deputy minister was discharged near noon and may be receiving further attention at a private hospital.

“He was riding one of the big bikes, a Harley Davidson, and maybe he lost control. I’m also told no one else was involved in the accident,” said an event spokesperson.

It was rumoured the deputy minister may have suffered a broken leg.

Azis earlier launched a drug awareness campaign organised by the National Anti Drug Agency and was making his way to the next stop in Ranau when the accident happened.