Cops waiting for Wisma Putra’s response in bid to query son of US embassy staff involved in ISKL fight

The son of a US Embassy staff was reportedly involved in a fight at the Kuala Lumpur International School, which resulted in a Malaysian teen being given 38 stitches. — Google Maps screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The police are still waiting for feedback from Wisma Putra before obtaining a statement from a United States embassy staff whose son was believed to have been involved in a fight at the Kuala Lumpur International School (ISKL) in Ampang Hilir, here recently.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Noor Azmi Yusoff said the application to get a statement from the 14-year-old had been handed over to the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) on April 15, but there had been no response so far.

“So far, police have taken the statements of five individuals including the school principal, and investigations are ongoing to a obtain a statement from the suspect but it has go through Wisma Putra,” he said when met at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Earlier, the media had reported that the son of a US Embassy staff was involved in a fight at the school on Wednesday (April 10) causing a 15-year-old boy to be given 38 stitches.

The victim, believed to be a Malaysian, was reportedly injured after he had fallen in the toilet. However, the victim’s mother lodged a police report of the incident on April 10.

The American student is believed to have left Malaysia with his family members based on immigration records. — Bernama