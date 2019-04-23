Transport minister to push for ECRL station in Nilai

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference at Parliament on April 11, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, April 23 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today he will strive to have a station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Nilai near here.

The station can help boost the development of the Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV) planned for Nilai, Seremban up to Port Dickson, he said.

“The ECRL is a massive project and must be given attention. Its benefits are not only for the east coast states but also for Negri Sembilan,” he added.

Loke (DAP-Chennah) was speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address by the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, when opening the first meeting of the second session of the 14th State Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, the MP for Seremban said the change in the ECRL alignment will see it pass through Jelebu and this will bring many benefits to the economic development in the district. — Bernama