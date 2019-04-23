Adib inquest: Forensic experts lodge police reports over alleged threats, witness tampering

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad looks on as Fire and Rescue Department personnel carry Muhammad Adib’s coffin to a helicopter at Subang airport December 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Police have confirmed receiving police reports on Saturday from two doctors of Kuala Lumpur Hospital who were witnesses in the inquest into the death of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the reports were made at Subang Jaya police station at 9.28pm on that day.

According to Malaysia Gazette portal, the police reports were related to threats as well as attempts to influence the findings of the two specialists by another witness in the case.

“The case is classified under Section 189 of the Penal Code for threats against civil servants,” he said in a statement.

Fadzil said no further statements would be made as the inquest is still going on.

Muhammad Adib who was a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station EMR unit was seriously injured during a riot at the site of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27 last year and died on December 17 at the National Heart Institute. — Bernama