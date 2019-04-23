Adib inquest: Court rejects application to recall two forensic experts

Datuk Dr Mohd Shah Mahmood attends the inquest of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at Shah Alam High Court March 29, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 23 — The Coroner’s Court here today dismissed the application by the prosecution to recall two expert witnesses in the inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad said the witnesses involved, the 24th witness, Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) forensic pathologist, Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi and the 27th witness, HKL’s forensic department head, Datuk Dr Mohd Shah Mahmood had already been called to give their testimony.

“Both of them had testified their findings on the clinical examinations and post mortem conducted on the body of Muhammad Adib and their reports were submitted in court.

“They have also given their explanation to questions raised by the conducting officers, stakeholders and the court, “ she said.

She said no further submission was required for the experiment conducted on April 12 as the experiment was to back the findings of the 24th and 27th witnesses. — Bernama