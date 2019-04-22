Viral clip criticising Perak MB brought Pakatan closer, claims exco

Asmuni said all excos and PH assemblymen had expressed their undivided support for Ahmad Faizal. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 22 — An anonymous viral audio clip criticising embattled Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has strengthened unity in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government, a senior state executive councillor claimed today.

“I want to stress that the clip was a move and propaganda to divide and rule due to jealousy of the PH state government,” said Asmuni Awi.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the state legislative assembly sitting at the State Secretariat here today, Asmuni (PH - Manjoi) said all excos and PH assemblymen had expressed their undivided support for Ahmad Faizal.

“We promise to put the people’s agenda as our priority,” he read from a statement.

Asmuni said the clip has been handed over to the police.

“Now it is up to the police to confirm the clip’s authenticity,” he added.

In the four-minute long clip, an unidentified individual can be heard saying that if an exco meeting was set for 10am, the mentri besar would only arrive sometimes as late as 11am.

He also claimed that the mentri besar had a tendency to skip programmes with the Sultan of Perak.

Perak DAP vice-chairman Abdul Aziz Bari has denied he is the voice in the clip.