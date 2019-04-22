Sarawak PKR slams Sri Lanka bombings

A blood-spattered statue of Jesus Christ is pictured while crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast, as the sun shines through the blown-out roof, inside St Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, April 22 — Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian today condemned the multiple bombings of churches and hotels in Sri Lanka yesterday that killed over 200 people and injured hundreds.

He said justice must be meted out to those responsible for the carnage and abject cruelty whose victims included women and children.

“The fact that this massacre of so many lives occurred on a joyous day of the Christian calendar and in houses of worship added even more pain,” he said in a statement.

He added the scale and magnitude of this atrocity is just too great to contemplate.

Baru, who is also the works minister, said only recently the world witnessed similarly how so many lives were taken in a house of worship in New Zealand.

“The perpetrator was known and showed no remorse. Instead, he revelled in his despicable act of gunning down worshippers who had no inkling of their fate as they knelt to pray.

“In Sri Lanka, the worshippers also had no inkling and on their most holiest of days, had their lives taken from them abruptly as bombs went off in several churches,” Baru, a devout Christian, said.

He hoped that Malaysians of all creeds will do for the victims, families and loved ones of the Sri Lanka bombings as they did for the victims of the New Zealand shooting.

“Bullets and bombs do not discriminate. But we can show that love through our compassionate actions transcends all,” he said.

According to news reports, the Sri Lankan government has imposed a nationwide curfew after a string of bomb blasts at churches and hotels that left 207 dead, including 35 foreigners.

At least 450 injured people have been admitted to hospital, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera told reporters in Colombo.

The attacks were mostly targeted at high-end hotels in the capital and churches where worshippers were attending Easter services.