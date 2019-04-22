Sarawak PKR announces leadership line-up

Selangau MP and Works Minister Baru Bian remains as the chairman of the Sarawak PKR Leadership Council. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, April 22 — Sarawak PKR today announced its leadership line-up.

Selangau MP and Works Minister Baru Bian remains as the chairman of the Sarawak PKR Leadership Council.

Vice chairman I is Willie Mongin; vice chairman II, Nicholas Bawin Anggat; vice chairman III, Voon Shiak Nie; vice chairman IV, Saifunnizam Sam and vice chairman V, Nurhanim Mokhsen.

The secretary is Vernon Kedit; treasurer, George Chen; deputy treasurer, Datuk Seri Abang Aditajaya Abang Alwi; information chief, Desmond Kho; organising secretary, Iana Akam; state election committee director, See Chee How; and rural development strategic management director, Ali Biju.

The post of deputy secretary has yet to be filled.

The other committee members are Francis Teron Kadap; Mohamad Salleh Shawkatali; Nicholas Mujah Ason; Noel Changgai Bucking; Norina Umoi; Numpang Suntai; Paul Baya; Reginald Abel and Voon Shiak Nie.

Sarawak PKR secretary Vernon Kedit, in a statement today, said the appointments were made by Baru Bian at a meeting of the state leadership council which he chaired at the PKR headquarters here today.

He said the appointments were effective from today to 2021. — Bernama