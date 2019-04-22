Saifuddin: Pakatan report card for May 3 presidential council meeting

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference in Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — The performance of Pakatan Harapan (PH) after one year in power will be discussed at the coalition’s presidential council meeting on May 3, said PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today.

The domestic trade and consumer affairs minister said where the PH manifesto is concerned, “some have been done”, some “are being implemented” and some need to be “relooked” because they may not be achievable.

“Some matters we have successfully implemented, some are being implemented. We have successfully implemented a part of it, for example, the commitment to write off the debts of settlers.

“But one resolution we have made is getting rid of the debt interest of settlers,” he said at a dialogue with the media at his ministry here.

Saifuddin said PH had also removed the blacklist of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers and undertaken a reform agenda for Parliament.

“There are three moulds, the first mould has been a success, the second is being implemented, and the third cannot be done,” he said.

On the cost of living issue, Saifuddin said there is no guarantee that salary increases could ease the cost of living.

He said an effective way to overcome the problem is to increase productivity and efficiency to reduce the cost of goods.

The country is still working out a solution on supply chain and price control to check the rise in prices of goods, he said.

Saifuddin said the final report on supply chain analysis will be ready in the third quarter of this year.

“It is to determine whether collusion or cartels artificially boosted prices,” he said. — Bernama