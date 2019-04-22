Rina Harun: Desa Digital programme pioneer project implemented this year

Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the objective of the programme was to enable rural entrepreneurs to market their products online and benefit rural communities and youths directly. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) is planning to implement the pioneer project of the Desa Digital (digital village) Programme this year to upgrade internet accessibility in rural areas.

Its minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the objective of the programme was to enable rural entrepreneurs to market their products online and benefit rural communities and youths directly.

“If this project is successful as hoped, it will be extended to Rural Community Centres (PKD) throughout the country,” she said in reply to a question in the Dewan Negara today.

Rina said the ministry had also taken measures to upgrade internet accessibility in PKD to a higher speed than now, which is from one to four MBps to at least eight to 100 MBps.

She said among additional functions and roles of the PKD compared to the Rural Transformation Centre included as an activity and training centre for women empowerment programmes, a Pos Malaysia collection and centre for the local community, a cashless bill payment centre, a one-stop business information centre and as a catalyst to the education hub in rural areas. — Bernama