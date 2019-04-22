Wang Kelian RCI enters third day

Policemen rest after hiking to the abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Kelian in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — The public hearing of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on human trafficking and mass graves in Wang Kelian continues for third day today.

The proceeding began with the seventh witness ASP Jamaludin Shah Mohd Jawan, who is now the head of Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division at Tumpat district police headquarters, called to testify.

The RCI began last Wednesday involving four witnesses testifying on the first day, while two more witnesses involved in the second day on Thursday.

It was held at the Home Ministry’s Dewan Gemilang here, which has been converted into a court room.

Former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria chaired a seven-member RCI with former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Norian Mai as deputy chairman.

The other members are former Head of Prosecution in the Attorney-General’s Chambers Datuk Noorbahri Baharuddin; former Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail; former Head of Research in the Attorney-General’s Chambers Datuk Junaidah Abdul Rahman, former Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Nazirah Hussin and former Public Accounts Committee (PAC) deputy chairman Dr Tan Seng Giaw.

In 2015, the country and the world were shocked over the discovery of mass graves and several transit camps in Wang Kelian linked to human trafficking activities, where a total of 147 graves with 130 human skeletons were found, which later led to the arrest of 44 foreigners.

The RCI, set up with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 29, among others will study all documents and evidence on the human trafficking and the mass graves. — Bernama