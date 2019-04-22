Patriot wants full probe on police car search during Rantau poll prior to punitive action

Patriot president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The National Patriots Association (Patriot) asked today for the police to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident where two men were allowed to search a police patrol car during the Rantau by-election.

This is so police personnel will not be intimidated out of performing their duties and morale is not harmed, said Patriot president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad.

“We urge the police to do a thorough investigation on the event before announcing any action be taken against the Negri Sembilan acting police chief (Mohamad Mat Yusop) or other police involved.

“The main thing right now is for the police force to restore the confidence and morale of the police subordinates who have been affected by the events of April 13, so that they do not feel scared or suspicious in doing their jobs,” said the president.

This comes after the police released a statement saying disciplinary action may be taken against the acting police chief, and possibly the rest involved in allowing the two men to inspect the police patrol car for evidence of voter fraud.

