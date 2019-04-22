New Johor exco told to reduce politicking, stay focused

The Johor Sultan poses for pictures with the new Johor exco line-up at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru April 22, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/OfficialSultanIbrahim

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 22 — The newly-appointed Johor State Executive Council (Exco) members have been reminded to reduce politicking and stay focused on their job of administering the state in the interests of the people.

“All Exco members have been given the trust, so now is the time to work and reduce politicking.

“The people on the ground are hoping that whatever we promise can be fulfilled and Insya Allah (God willing) we will try to fulfill all promises and ensure the well-being of the people in the state,” Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal told a press conference at his office today.

Also present were all the 10 Exco members who were sworn in earlier before the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, at Istana Bukit Serene.

Dr Sahruddin thanked former local government, science and technology committee chairman Tan Hong Pin and former works, infrastructure and transport committee chairman Mazlan Bujang for their contributions during their tenure. They were dropped from the new Exco line-up.

“The reason (for dropping two Exco members), as I said before, is that I want to find and identify Exco members I am comfortable working with because we are working for the people.

“I am also a public servant so I have to ensure that other Exco members and I can deliver on the trust given to us,” he said when asked why the two were dropped.

He also thanked Sultan Ibrahim for conferring the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Kedua Dato’ Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (DMIJ), which carries the title ‘Datuk’, on him.

The Exco reshuffle is seen as an effort by Dr Sahruddin, the Bukti Kepong state assemblyman, to strengthen the state administration.

Under the new line-up, Dr Sahruddin heads the Natural Resources, Administration, Finance, Planning and Economic Development Committee. — Bernama