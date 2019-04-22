More studies needed before Segari Melintang can be declared as state park, says state exco

Perak's tourism exco Tan Kar Hing said further studies are needed before Segari Melintang in Lumut can be declared as a state park. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Apr 22 — Further studies are needed before Segari Melintang in Lumut can be declared as a state park, said State Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing.

He said in his winding up speech at the state legislative assembly sitting that the proposed park encompassed Tanjung Hantu, Teluk Senangin, Pasir Panjang beach and Segari Melintang forest area to control activities that threatened the environment and ecosystem.

“However, a more detailed study is needed as a large portion of the area had been earmarked for industrial development and several quarry activities that are in operation currently,” he said.

Malay Mail had previously reported that Segari Melintang is classified as Environmentally Sensitive Area Rank 1 in the National Physical Plan because it is a major turtle landing area, especially for the green turtle.

It was also reported that the Segari Melintang State Park had received the approval of Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and is set to cover Pantai Pasir Pandak-Pantai Tanjung Batu, Segari Melintang Forest Reserve and Tanjung Hantu Forest Reserve or about 3,000ha.

Currently, there are four state parks in Perak: Royal Belum, Pulau Sembilan, Taman Alam Kinta and Geopark Kinta.