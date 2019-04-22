Mohamad Hasan sworn in as Rantau state assemblyman

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan takes his oath of office at the Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly in Seremban April 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 22 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was today sworn in as the Rantau state assemblyman for his fourth term as the representative of the constituency since 2004.

Mohamad, who was elected in a by-election on April 13, took his oath of office and signed his letter of appointment before Speaker Zulkefly Mohamad Omar at the opening of the first meeting of the second session of the 14th State Legislative Assembly here.

Negri Sembilan Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir opened the meeting. Also present was the Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani binti Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud.

Mohamad won the Rantau seat for the Barisan Nasional with a 4,510-vote majority, beating Dr S. Streram of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and two independents — housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin.

Mohamad, who is also former Negri Sembilan mentri besar, obtained 10,397 votes, while anaesthetist Dr Streram, who is Rembau PKR deputy chief, got 5,887 votes. Malarvizhi received 83 votes and Mohd Nor, 79 votes.

The State Assembly has 20 PH assemblymen and 16 BN representatives. — Bernama