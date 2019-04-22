Johor MB confirms revamped exco line-up

The Johor Sultan poses for pictures with the new Johor exco line-up at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru April 22, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/OfficialSultanIbrahim

JOHOR BARU, April 22 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal announced his new executive council members’ portfolios today, confirming an earlier Malay Mail report of the line-up.

In a statement after the new excos were sworn in before Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, Dr Sahruddin also expressed his gratitude to the state ruler for his royal assent to the appointments.

“I hope the excos with these new portfolios will bear their responsibility with honesty, sincerity and integrity, prioritise the interests of the people over their own, and facilitate the smooth administration of the state,” he said.

The 10 excos and their portfolios are:

1. Aminolhuda Hassan (Amanah-Parit Yaani) Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology

2. Dzulkefly Ahmad (Amanah-Kota Iskandar) Housing, Communication and Multimedia

3. Liow Cai Tung (DAP-Johor Jaya) Tourism, Women Development, Family and Community

4. Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PKR-Bukit Batu) International Trade, Investment and Utility

5. Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar (PKR-Semerah) Health, Culture and Heritage

6. S. Ramakrishnan (DAP-Bekok) Unity, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs

7. Sheikh ‘Umar Bagharib Ali (DAP-Paloh) Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives

8. Tosrin Jarvanthi (PPBM-Bukit Permai) Religious Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development

9. Tan Chen Choon (DAP-Jementah) Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment

10. Mohd Solihan Badri (PPBM-Tenang) Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation

Dr Sahruddin also thanked the two dropped from the council, Tan Hong Pin and Mazlan Bujang, for their previous contributions.