Gobind: Authorities must be seen to be taking action on offensive social media remarks

Communication and Multimedia minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks during an interview in Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has urged the authorities to keep the public updated on their ongoing investigations into reported cases of offensive remarks on social media.

He said doing so would help to avoid the perception that no action will be taken against those who make such offensive remarks.

“When someone uploads a matter and action needs to be taken, in that situation a police report is filed. They will request the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to provide information including date and time, which is the extent of our assistance in the investigation,” Gobind told reporters at Wisma TV RTM in Angkasapuri.

He said strict instructions have been issued to the commission to provide information as quickly as possible and respond fast. However, Gobind said following this no action appears to be taken.

“I have informed the police, it is important for you to explain to the people. There cannot be a situation where we see the uploading of something like that, then no action.

“To me if we want to create laws, said laws must be effective. We must show that if we have those laws we are ready to use them,” he said.

Gobind added it is all the more important for the other authorities to provide explanation, since neither the ministry nor MCMC has the power to make arrests or prosecute in court.

“This is beyond my ministry’s scope. Today I will say it openly because I think people need to know.

“If we do not take action and do nothing, then out there it appears as though MCMC has done nothing, whereas we have already done so and I am also waiting,” he said.

Such matters should be taken seriously particularly if the offensive remarks concern the Malay Rulers or religious sensitivities, although Gobind acknowledged action may not be immediately forthcoming.

“Yes, in certain instances some details need to be further investigated before action can be taken. But in that situation I feel it is necessary for us to provide information concerning this matter to the rakyat so they know.

“If not, the impression is that we can do whatever we want and no action will be taken,” he said, adding he worries this will further encourage the misuse of social media.