Exco: RM180m Perak gas pipeline ready by end of year

Perak Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin addresses the Perak state assembly in Ipoh April 22, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 22 — The 140km gas pipeline project from Ayer Tawar to Lembah Kinta in Perak will be completed by the end of this year, the state assembly heard today.

State Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said development and installation of the gas pipeline project were beyond the two-thirds mark.

“The project has seven packages, which involves three districts namely Manjung, Perak Tengah and Kinta.

“And as of February 28, about 67.7 per cent has been completed,” he said.

The Sungai Rapat assemblyman said that the RM180 million gas pipeline project would benefit 44 manufacturing companies.

“Among the sectors which would be benefited from the project are ceramic, gloves, textiles, steel, glass, and iron production.

“The project is also environmentally-friendly and gas is cheaper compared to the usage of electricity, which is also would be a ‘pull-factor’ for investors to come and invest in the state,” he said.

Nizar also noted that the project, which involves the federal and state government as well as Gas Malaysia Berhad, has no major problem.

“At the moment, we don’t have any major problems in the development project. Only some technical issues such as compensating the houses affected by the project along with the gas pipeline project,” he said.

Nizar also said the gas pipeline project may be extended to other places in the state in the future.

“Discussion on the matter has been raised in the meeting, which involves Invest Perak, State Economic Planning Unit and also the Gas Malaysia Berhad.

“We could extend the project to Batang Padang, Teluk Intan, Bidor, Sungkai and even until the Muallim district,” he said.