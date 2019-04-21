Saifuddin: Malaysia ready to assist Sri Lankan government

Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a discussion at the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations, Kuala Lumpur February 14, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Malaysia is ready to provide assistance to the Sri Lankan government for recovery efforts in affected areas after a co-ordinated wave of bombings struck several locations on the island country, killing more than 130 people, today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said this in a brief statement posted on his Facebook account, tonight.

He said that he had spoken to his Sri Lankan counterpart Tilam Marapana to convey the Malaysian government’s deepest condolences to the victims and families affected by the senseless and barbaric attacks.

“Malaysia strongly condemns the act of terrorism and urge that the perpetrators to be brought to justice,” he said.

A series of explosions rocked several locations, namely, Kochikade Church, Katuwapitiya Church, Shangri-La Hotel, Cinnamon Grand Hotel and St Barnabas church in Batticaloa in Colombo at 8.30 am local time killing more than 130 people, including nine foreigners.

Earlier today, Wisma Putra, in a statement, confirmed that no Malaysians were affected in the incident. — Bernama