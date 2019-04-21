RM187.1b dividend payout by PNB since establishment, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said PNB has provided cumulative dividend returns of RM187.1 billion to its unit holders in over 40 years since its establishment. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) has provided cumulative dividend returns of RM187.1 billion to its unit holders in over 40 years since its establishment, says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a special video recording aired at the launch of the Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia (MSAM) 2019 in Sungai Petani today, Dr Mahathir said PNB managed to accumulate and expand its assets to reach RM298.5 billion with a total of 13.8 million account holders and total assets under management worth RM236.6 billion.

He also commended PNB for its strong track record of delivering competitive and sustained dividends to its unit holders, which is reflected in its cumulative dividend payout of RM187.1 billion.

“This achievement is a testimony of the strong governance and professionalism of the past and present leadership at PNB in mobilising the wealth of its unit holders.

“The preservation of values such as integrity and trust has enabled PNB to avoid lapses in governance that had occurred in other institutions in recent years,” he said.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister said he expects PNB to continue upholding these values throughout its journey of fulfilling its mandate of enhancing the wealth of Bumiputeras and all Malaysians. — Bernama