No plot to oust Perak MB, says exco

Perak State Executive Councillor Abdul Aziz Bari has refuted Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s claim that there had been attempts to oust him since he was appointed mentri besar. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Apr 21 — A Perak state executive councillor has refuted Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s claim that there had been attempts to oust him since he was appointed mentri besar.

Asserting that there was no such moves, Abdul Aziz Bari, who is Perak DAP vice-chairman, said the political reality is the mentri besar is decided by the federal Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership and submitted to the palace.

“We have seen this in Johor recently. The PH leadership has to be mindful of palace sensitivity,” he told Malay Mail in a statement here.

The Tebing Tinggi assemblyman was commenting on a statement by Ahmad Faizal that there had been attempts to overthrow him since day one after a voice recording leaked, purportedly featuring a state executive councillor discussing Ahmad Faizal’s performance.

In the four minute plus clip, an unidentified individual was heard saying if an exco meeting was set for 10am, the mentri besar would only arrive sometimes as late as 11am.

He also claimed that the mentri besar had a tendency of skipping programmes with the Sultan of Perak.

Aziz, who last Thursday denied being the person in the recording, said he was bound by oath of secrecy and collective responsibility as laid down by the constitution.

“I only talked about matters that have yet to decided by the exco,” he added.

Aziz’s statement came following a slew of police reports by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Armada youth wing urging police to investigate the clip.

In a joint statement, the wings from Kampar, Beruas, Teluk Intan and Larut said if the clip did indeed involve an exco, it could threaten the state’s stability.