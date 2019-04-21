Mujahid: Government targeting one parliamentary constituency, one ‘Rahmah’ mosque

The Tanjung Bungah floating mosque in George Town February 12, 2014. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

TASEK GELUGOR, April 21 — The government is targeting for each Parliamentary constituency in the country to have at least one ‘Rahmah’ Mosque, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said any mosque which practised six qualities under the acronym ‘Rahmah’ in Malay, which included being peaceful, friendly and harmonious, could be recognised as the Rahmah Mosque.

“We are travelling around the country to convey these policies. Alhamdulillah, the response has been very encouraging, and hopefully, we can free the mosque from the clutches of segregation and partisanship.

“The mosque will be an institution for the ummah, free of any vested interests, and become a place that only delivers goodness and which strives to provide welfare to the whole community in a particular area,” he told reporters after opening the Rahmah Mosque programme at the Simpang Empat Mosque in Permatang Buloh here, today.

He said the programme had so far been introduced in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, and Penang. — Bernama