Muhyiddin: New Johor MB must forge closer ties between state, federal governments

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (right) said newly-minted Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal (left) should be able to fit into his role in forging the ties between both the state and federal governments for the betterment of the state. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 21 — It is important for both the Johor and Federal governments to have a good relationship, especially in assisting bilateral ties with neighbouring Singapore, said Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

As such, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president said the newly-minted Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal should work closely with the Federal government.

“For me, Johor is an important state with potential for development.

“Every development in Johor should be communicated to the federal-level and any plans by the Federal government for the state should also be relayed to the state government in the same manner,” Muhyiddin told reporters after an official visit to the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office in Kota Iskandar here.

He believed that the Federal government is able to give the state’s mentri besar some leeway in administering Johor, especially with matters concerning Singapore.

“Dr Sahruddin must be able to maintain good ties with the Federal government, just like during my time when I was the mentri besar where the prime minister at the time is also Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I was given a free hand at managing the state and to also work on ties with Singapore,” said Muhyiddin, who was Johor’s mentri besar from 1986 to 1995.

Muhyiddin, who is also home minister and Pagoh MP, pointed out that during his administration as mentri besar, both Johor and Singapore leaders maintained a good relationship.

“Whatever Singapore did at the time, either positively or negatively, I was able to raise the matter to the Federal government as being neighbours, Johoreans will be the most affected,” he said.

Muhyiddin also expressed confidence in Dr Sahruddin as the new mentri besar.

“So far he is capable and also a good person, and it is important for the new executive council to assist the new mentri besar for the state administration to run smoothly,” he said.

On a separate matter, Muhyiddin clarified that former mentri besar Datuk Osman Sapian role is only as acting Johor PH and PPBM chairman.

“I am still the Johor Pakatan and Bersatu chairman and Datuk Osman’s position will be discussed soon,” he said after fielding a question about Osman’s role in the coalition and party following his resignation as mentri besar earlier this month.