MCMC chief digital officer: 5G the way to go

A woman uses a smartphone as she walks pass a 5G logo during the launch of the 5G Showcase in Putrajaya April 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, April 21 — People should look at 5G technology in helping in their work in their daily lives and working together to make things better, said Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chief digital officer Gerard Lim.

He said people should explore how 5G technology and the applications powered by 5G will impact their lives and how they can benefit from it.

Lim said MCMC is considering putting the 5G testbed in other areas besides Putrajaya and Cyberjaya, for example, in agricultural areas, adding that there will be one 5G showcase to be organised in October.

Speaking to reporters on the last day of the 5G Malaysia Showcase here today, he said there is a possibility to roll out small localised 5G infrastructure and applications to reach the people.

On this, Lim said the findings would be included in the final report by the 5G task force by the end of this year.

Established in November last year, the task force aims to study and recommend a holistic strategy for 5G deployment in Malaysia.

Lim said the 5G showcase from April 18-21 showed encouraging response receiving about 10,000 visitors, with most of them were excited about the self-driving car.

“Is like once in a lifetime experience for them and also on other applications in entertainment, healthcare, drones and robotics.

“This showcase brings us cases in application to real-life, making it relevant for people to clearly understand the technology,” he added. — Bernama