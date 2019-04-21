Man fined RM6,000 for threatening mother

A man who threatened to slash his mother because the woman had served him fried chicken that was not well-cooked was fined RM6,000, in default 12 months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for criminal intimidation. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, April 21 — A man who threatened to slash his mother because the woman had served him fried chicken that was not well-cooked was fined RM6,000, in default 12 months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for criminal intimidation.

Magistrate Kamarul Hasyime Rosli meted out the fine on Mohd Helmi Mohamed, 33, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with threatening to slash Asiah Yusoff, 59, with a sickle at a house in Kampung Cherang here at 5 pm last April 14.

In mitigation, Mohd Helmi, unrepresented, said he was remorseful.

Deputy public prosecutor Gayathri Sambath prosecuted. — Bernama