Indonesian Consul wants explanation on Adelina’s case

Indonesian domestic worker Adelina was allegedly abused and forced to sleep at her employer's car porch with a dog for a month. — Picture courtesy of Steven Sim's office

GEORGE TOWN, April 21 — The Indonesian consulate in Penang is demanding an explanation on the decision of the court to drop a case involving an Indonesian maid, Adelina Jerima Sau, 21, who died after she was believed to have been abused by her employer last year.

Indonesian consul-general in Penang, Iwanshah Wibisino said an official letter had been sent for the purpose of having a meeting the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) to find out why the case was dropped by the court.

‘‘I hope the meeting can be made as soon as possible because we have to give an explanation to Adelina’s family in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara on the development of the case and why it was dropped,’’ he said when contacted here today.

He said the decision of the court to drop the case not only shocked the people of Indonesia, in fact he believed Malaysians shared the same reaction.

However, he said the consulate respected the process of law in this country and hoped Adelina could get justice.

On Friday, the media reported that the former employer of the maid, Ambika M.A. Shan, 61, escaped the death sentence after the High Court here was reported to have freed her from a charge of killing Adelina after the DPP requested that she be freed without being acquitted.

The decision shocked many quarters including non-governmental organisations Tenaganita and International Humanitarian Welfare Organisation (IHWO) who demanded that Attorney-General Tommy Thomas review the decision.

The case of abuse of Adelina last year shocked the country when she was rescued from her employer’s house in Taman Kota Permai, Bukit Mertajam in a weakened state after a photograph of her stranded outside her employer’s house was taken by a neighbour.

When rescued, Adelina was found to have serious injuries over her whole body with puss-filled wounds due to burns on her arms and legs while her face was swollen.

In fact, the victim was also forced to sleep outside the house with the dog. However, Adelina died while being treated at the Bukit Mertajam Hospital. — Bernama