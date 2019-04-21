Five more Penang RTD officers remanded in protection racket case

Five enforcement officers from the Penang Road Transport Department (RTD) are brought by MACC officers to the Penang High Court in George Town April 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, April 21 — Five more enforcement officers from the Penang Road Transport Department (RTD) were ordered to be remanded today to facilitate investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly protecting lorry drivers who violated traffic laws, especially overloading.

The remand order, for seven days beginning today, was issued by Magistrate L. Umma Devi.

The five officers were among 22 Penang RTD personnel, aged between 32 and 55, who were called up to the Penang MACC office at Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah here yesterday to record their statements on the matter.

However, 17 of them were released on bail.

Two days ago, 23 of the 24 enforcement officers from the state who were remanded by the MACC last Wednesday, were released on bail while the other is still detained as the investigation on the officer has still not been completed.

Last Wednesday, the Magistrate's Court issued a seven-day remand order against 30 individuals, including the 24 RTD enforcement officers from Penang.

The remand order was issued after arrests were carried out by the MACC in special operations carried out throughout the state from 10am to 10pm on Tuesday. — Bernama