DPM denounces deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail condemned the suicide bombings in Sri Lanka that killed at least 138 people on Easter Sunday today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail condemned the suicide bombings in Sri Lanka that killed at least 138 people on Easter Sunday today.

Suicide bombers set off six nearly simultaneous explosions at three churches and three hotels across Sri Lanka this morning.

“Easter is a joyous occasion for Christians and to commit such an act on such a day or any day is truly condemnable.

“Our prayers are with Sri Lankans during this difficult period,” she wrote on Twitter this afternoon.

According to Sri Lankan officials, the first major terrorist incident in the country since the end of the civil war there a decade ago left over 400 people wounded and 138 people confirmed as killed.

No group has claimed credit for the deadly attacks.