‘Crippled’ Penang RTD gets help from Perak counterparts

A group of detainees, including 24 Road Transport Department personnel, arrive at the Penang Court Complex in George Town April 17, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 21 — The Penang Road Transport Department which is practically “crippled” following the arrest of 46 of its enforcement officers for alleged corruption, is getting help from its Perak counterpart.

Penang RTD director Mohamat Johari Mat Nor told reporters here today that Perak RTD seconded six officers on Friday so as to ensure enforcement operations could continue as normal.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission detained the 46 officers over the week for allegedly protecting lorry drivers who violated traffic laws, especially overloading.

Six of the officers are on remand pending investigations while the rest have been released on bail.

It is believed that the total takings ran into the thousands for the alleged “close one eye” service provided. — Bernama