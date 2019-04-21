Anwar can name PAS leader who received RM90m, says Hadi

PAS welcomes PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to reveal the identity of the PAS leader who allegedly received the RM90 million funds from Umno, a news report said. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — PAS welcomes PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to reveal the identity of the PAS leader who allegedly received the RM90 million funds from Umno, a news report said.

Its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said there are no constraints for the Port Dickson MP to do so and that PAS awaits the disclosure before issuing further statements.

“It is up to him, let him reveal the leader first, then we will make a statement,” he said in a Sinar Harian report after launching the Perak PAS Youth annual general meeting in Sungkai, Perak today.

“We don’t have to prove [of the claims] because we run [the party] on our own, and if we were to put together the donations PAS received from every ceramah throughout the year, it would have been more than RM90 million.

“We can set up thousands of Pasti (Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam kindergarten) nationwide from the funds we collected,” he said, referring to a religious kindergarten.

Abdul Hadi was responding to Anwar’s statement that the identity of the PAS leader responsible in receiving the funds from Umno will be exposed in the near future.

Anwar’s statement was made at a forum with Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia students, when asked whether the case was only an issue raised during the elections.

Abdul Hadi had also challenged Anwar to expose the political fundings that were previously rumoured to have come from overseas.

The Marang MP claimed PAS also has information that other political leaders had received large sums of financial aid from foreign sources.

“We also have the statement from other leaders who have received overseas aid in very large sums. That is more wrong.

“The government should not only investigate us, they have to investigate others as well, then it would be just,” he said.

On Thursday, Anwar was reported to have said the disclosure of the RM90 million funds needs time as it is still under investigation of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).