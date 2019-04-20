Waytha Moorty: Need for public to know clearly role of Malay rulers

P. Waytha Moorthy said the people must be given a clear understanding of the position of the Malay Rulers, which has been enshrined in the Federal Constitution, to ensure that they do not insult the institution. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, April 20 — The “rakyat” (people) must be given a clear understanding of the position of the Malay Rulers, which has been enshrined in the Federal Constitution, to ensure that they do not insult the institution, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy.

He said the people need to know the role of the King and Malay Rulers so that they had a better understanding to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

“The public must understand their constitutional position, so we need to further improve outreach programmes to educate people about the constitutional provisions that gives a special position to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and also the Malay Rulers in the country.

“No one should raise any issue (related to the constitution) which can hurt the Rulers,” he told reporters after launching the Southern Zone Residents Association (Melaka and Johor) Unity Gathering 2019 in Ayer Keroh, here today.

Also present was Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

Waytha Moorthy said that the people should be more cautious when using social media as anything raised in the medium could affect the unity and solidarity of the people.

Earlier, in his speech, he said there was a need for Rukun Tetangga (neighbourhood watch) and residents’ associations (RAs) to use the social media network as a platform to disseminate information and authentic news.

“The use of social media can influence the behaviour of the community, so the dissemination of unauthorised information can cause anxiety and upset the community, which could lead to division.

“If you’re not sure, do not share (information) and the RTs and the RAs can advise residents in their respective areas to stop spreading fake news or news that has not been verified as they may be subject to legal action,” he said.

He said the RTs and RAs could refer to Sebenarnya.my — a portal set up by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which functions as a one-stop centre for the public to check before sharing unverified news.

There are 8,163 RTs and 7,944 RAs in the country. — Bernama