Termination Sabah Tourism Board GM not on political issues, says deputy CM

KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — Deputy chief minister Datuk Christina Liew denied the termination of service for Sabah Tourism general manager (STB) Suzaini Sabdin Ghani on political issues.

Liew, who is also the Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, said the decision was made by STB’ board of directors.

“I don’t think it was politically motivated because I’ve been appointed as minister for only 10 months. How can it be political?

“Anyway, this is an internal affair the decision came from the board and I respect the decision,” she told reporters when met at the Komuniti Sejahtera KEMAS Programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sacred Heart, here today.

Liew also made it clear she did not intervene in the board’s decision and surely they knew what they were doing.

On Thursday last week, Liew announced that deputy general manager of STB, Noredah Othman, 50, had been appointed as acting general manager of Sabah Tourism Board (STB), replacing Suzaini.

Meanwhile, tourism players were shocked over the sudden removal of Suzaini who was appointed general manager STB since January last year. — Bernama