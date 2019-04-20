Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia potential new markets for Malaysian palm oil exports, minister says

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok (fourth left) at the Cooking with Palm Oil Competition in conjunction with the Love MY Palm Oil campaign 2019 in Jempol April 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

JEMPOL, April 20 — Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia are seen as new potential markets for Malaysian palm oil exports, said Primary Industries Minister, Teresa Kok.

She said efforts to promote Malaysian palm oil to the two countries will begin with her deputy Datuk Seri Iskandar Mohd Akin making an official visit to both next week.

“The two countries are the early targets of the government in its efforts to explore new markets as a long term initiative to market palm oil.

“Next week, the deputy minister will attend a palm oil seminar in Arab Saudi before visiting Ethiopia. These are new markets and he will make an effort to promote the country’s palm oil to both countries concerned,’ she said.

Kok told reporters this after officiating the Cooking with Palm Oil Competition in conjunction with the Love MY Palm Oil campaign 2019 here today.

Also present was the chief executive officer of the Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council, Chew Jit Seng and Havys Oil Mill Sdn Bhd chairman, Datuk Lim Kin Eng.

Elaborating further, Kok said efforts to step up the promotion of Malaysian palm oil would be assisted by other ministries, whenever invitations for official overseas visits are received.

“Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu has previously indicated that he would try and attract Russian and Iranian interest in buying Malaysian palm oil when attending meetings related to defence with both countries.

“These are also new markets for Malaysia and I am confident it will contribute to the government’s initiatives to enhance palm oil exports.

Asked about the government’s efforts at enhancing bilateral relations between Malaysia and China, Kok said the move would certainly help contribute to an increase in the export value of local commodities,

“The Malaysian Palm Oil Council and my ministry will also organise various programmes to try and attract more companies from China to invest in Malaysia, as well as, purchase the country’s palm oil,” she added. — Bernama