Minister: Govt agree to extend price control period

KULIM, April 20 — The government, in principle, has agreed to extend the period of enforcement of the Festive Season Price Control Scheme (FSPCS) in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri in June compared to between 14 to 15 days prior to this in the effort to reduce the cost of living of the people.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, however, this would be decided after holding discussions with stake holders.

‘’We agree that from this coming Hari Raya the number of days is increased from the 15 days to several more days this matter will be discussed with my officers because the fixing will also involve our engagements with traders and other monitoring agencies such as the Agriculture Department and others.

‘’It is important to ensure ample supplies before we enforce it because it is subject under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,’’ he told reporters after launching a national level Mosque Consumerism Movement programme in Bandar Baharu near here, today.

Saifuddin Nasution, under the act, his ministry was given the authority to list controlled items and determine the duration of enforcement.

The government also planned to expand the number of controlled items in the scheme to give more choice to consumers to make purchases at lower prices.

On the programme, he said that it was implemented as a pioneer project at 15 selected mosques out of the 6,400 existing mosques nationwide since January.

He said the programme was an initiative to mobilise the mosque-goers to boost their consumerism knowledge awareness and reduce the cost of living via offer of basic items at cheaper prices.

He said it was the seventh held thus far whereby the communities could buy rice, cooking oil, large onions and chicken at far lower prices than at the markets.

He targeted that all the 6,400 mosques nationwide could implement the programme. — Bernama