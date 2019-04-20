MACC nabs another 22 enforcement officers from Penang RTD

The MACC today arrested 22 more enforcement officers from the RTD in Penang to assist in its investigation of corrupt activities involving lorry drivers who violated traffic laws by overloading their vehicles. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, April 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested 22 more enforcement officers from the Road Transport Department (RTD) in Penang to assist in its investigation of corrupt activities involving lorry drivers who violated traffic laws by overloading their vehicles.

Sources said the men aged between 32 and 55 were detained at the Penang MACC office at Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah, here between 10am and 4.15pm today after they had given their statements.

“The RTD officers who are are between Grades 19 and 32 are believed to have received a monthly payment of RM10,000 a month and the cumulative sum of the bribes exceeded RM140,000,” he said here today.

He said the detention was in the second stage of the investigation. He did not rule out the possibility of more RTD enforcement and senior officers being called to assist in the investigation.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operation), Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted confirmed the arrests adding that an application to remand them will be made at the magistrate’s court here tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Penang JPJ Director Mohamat Johari Mat Nor when contacted by Bernama, said the department would let the MACC conduct investigations on the case and will provide its full cooperation.

He added that he would give his statement to the MACC if there was such a requirement as stated by the commission earlier.

Yesterday, 23 of the 24 enforcement officers from the state who were remanded by the MACC last Wednesday, were released on bail while another, is still being detained as the investigation on the officer was still not completed.

Last Wednesday, the Magistrate’s Court here allowed an application for a seven-day remand against 30 individuals including the 24 RTD enforcement officers from Penang.

The remand order was made after arrests were carried out by the MACC in special operations carried out throughout the state from 10am to 10pm on Tuesday. — Bernama