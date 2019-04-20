In Easter message, Baru Bian says Pakatan the 'torch-bearers of hope'

Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian (centre) hoped that the people would pray for the PH government in giving them the wisdom and strength to overcome the nation’s problems and to continue to pray for hope. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, April 20 — It is the responsibility and duty of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, which will be celebrating its first anniversary soon, to be the torch-bearers of hope, said Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian.

He said that in spite of all the seemingly slow implementation of new policies which were promised in the PH manifesto, he strongly believed there was hope as was shown on May 9 last year when PH was elected by the people to bring about change and transformation.

“We have HOPE Overnight, the nation was given a new government with a new mandate and a new hope. For me personally, it helps me to look at the situation we are having now in Malaysia.

“I am constantly mindful of the challenges we have after taking over from the previous government; the seemingly insurmountable debts we inherited; the economic slowdown and myriads of other problems facing the nation,” Baru Bian, who is also Works Minister, said in his Easter message here today.

He also hoped that the people would pray for the PH government in giving them the wisdom and strength to overcome the nation’s problems and to continue to pray for hope.

Christians in Sarawak and around the world observe Easter Sunday tomorrow, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion by the Romans as described in the New Testament. — Bernama