Declare asset: MACC expects new Act to be implemented before year end

The new act under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which requires politicians and senior government officials Grade Jusa C and above, to declare their assets, is expected to be implemented before the end of this year. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA NERUS, April 20 — The new act under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which requires politicians and senior government officials Grade Jusa C and above, to declare their assets, is expected to be implemented before the end of this year.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil said that under the new law, those who refused could be jailed or fined.

“...but we have to wait for what will be passed at the parliament level.

“Currently, we are in the process of preparing (the new act) which will later be drafted and then brought to the Cabinet and we hope before the end of the year this act will be realised,” he told reporters after opening the Anti-Corruption Students Convention (Komawar) here today.

The convention, held at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA), was attended by more than 2,000 students of public and private universities in Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu. — Bernama