Cops to probe Najib trial video leak, as law minister urges action

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― The police said today it will lodge report in order to initiate a probe against a Court Recording and Transcription (CRT) video of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC International Sdn Bhd trial that was uploaded online.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim was quoted saying the report is needed to start the investigation, as no other report has been lodged so far.

“For now a police enquiry paper has been opened to allow investigation to be done. The police will investigate first to see if any offence has been committed,” he was quoted saying by Harian Metro.

This was despite Bersatu legal bureau committee member Saiful Ambar Abdullah Ambar saying yesterday that a police report would be lodged over the matter for alleged contempt of court.

Last night, Najib’s former aide Isham Jalil uploaded the over 2-minute video to his Facebook profile.

Isham today argued that Najib’s trial is high-profile case and a matter of great public interest, comparing it to the “live” telecast of the Teoh Beng Hock inquest.

Last month, Najib had backed a “live” broadcast of his trial over the abuse of RM42 million in funds from a former unit of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

This comes as de facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong reportedly urged court officials to take action against the uploaders.

“I was made to understand that his defence counsels obtained the permission to get copies of the proceeding's video recordings from the court,” Liew was quoted by The Star, referring to Najib.

“I think this should not be taken lightly and the court should take action against those who uploaded the videos.”

Liew also claimed that the videos were edited to give false insight into the proceedings.

Najib’s trial resumes on Monday.