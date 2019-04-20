Chong: Sarawak govt should not neglect people in their strongholds

Chong Chieng Jen has urged the Gabungan Parti Sarawak-led state government to not neglect the people in their strongholds such as Kampung Kuap Dayak near here who have been suffering from water woes the past five years. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KOTA SAMARAHAN, April 20 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen has urged the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government to not neglect the people in their strongholds such as Kampung Kuap Dayak near here who have been suffering from water woes the past five years.

He said the affected villagers were facing low water pressure problem because of the increasing number of houses and also development taking place nearby.

“They have been asking their assemblyman to help them at least to provide them water tanks. But all their requests have fallen on deaf ears,” he told the media after handing over 17 water tanks to the villagers today.

Chong, who also a Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said that although the village was not under his parliamentary constituency of Stampin, it was his principle to assist whoever needed help or were in difficulties as far as possible.

“I urge the state government to not leave the villagers high and dry. So we will continue to press on against the state government to make replacement and upgrade the existing pipes to the kampung,” he added. — Bernama