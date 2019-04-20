Anwar: Johor PKR pledges full support for new MB

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (centre) said the party’s Johor leadership will give its support to the state’s newly-minted mentri besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal in Johor Baru April 20, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 20 — Johor PKR will give its full support to the state’s mentri besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

“PKR congratulates Dr Sahruddin on his appointment as the new mentri besar and we hope for cooperation within PH through discussions in an effort to strengthen the government.

“I want the Johor PKR leadership to provide solid support so we can strengthen the state government especially in implementing programmes to spur the economy for the people,” the PKR president told reporters after attending a PKR Youth town hall session entitled ‘Millennials Challenge Towards New Malaysia’ in the Grand Paragon Hotel here today.

Present during the event was Johor PKR chief Hassan Hassan Abdul Karim and the state’s top party leaders. Also present was PKR youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and Johor PKR youth chief R Yuneswaran.

Anwar also hopes that the state leadership will uphold their agenda to help ease the burden of the people in addition to implementing programmes that provide clarification on the PH government policies.

On claims that PKR is facing a lack of young leaders to helm the party’s leadership, Anwar said he disagreed.

The Port Dickson MP suggested that courses and training for improving understanding should be immediately carried out, not only among the party’s youth but also new party members.

“This should give them an exposure on the history of also on the party’s struggle,” said Anwar.

Dr Sahruddin was appointed as the new Johor Mentri Besar on April 14, replacing Datuk Osman Sapian.

The 43-year-old Bukit Kepong assemblyman is from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and is currently also the party’s state secretary.

Dr Sahruddin, a medical doctor by training, is only in his first term as a state assemblyman. He is expected to announce a new line-up of the state executive council in the next few days.