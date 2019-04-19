Technician claims trial to hitting 10-year-old boy with plank in KL

Ahmad Saufi Nin Ahmad Latfi, 27, was charged with hitting the boy, who is the son of his landlord, on the left leg with a piece of wood in Taman Desa on April 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A technician pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to causing hurt to a 10-year-old boy with a piece of wood.

Ahmad Saufi Nin Ahmad Latfi, 27, was charged with hitting the boy, who is the son of his landlord, in the left leg with a piece of wood at a flat unit in Taman Desa here at 2pm on April 12, 2018.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 20 years or both, upon conviction.

Judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid set bail at RM5,000 in one surety and warned him against harassing the victim and his family.

The court set May 6 for mention. — Bernama