Perak cops nab 50-year-old man for trafficking heroin near mosque

State Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief, ACP VR Ravi Chandran (2nd right) poses for pictures with the heroin seizure at the state police headquarters in Ipoh April 19, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 19 — The police arrested a 50-year-old man for possessing heroin with a street value of up to RM275,000 near the Alor Pongsu Toll mosque in Bagan Serai yesterday.

State Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief, ACP VR Ravi Chandran, said the suspect was carrying the drug in a suitcase when picked up by the police.

“During the 4pm raid, the suspect was apprehended for possessing 6,865.23g of heroin,” he told a press conference at the state police headquarters.

Ravi said initial investigations revealed that the suspect, who is from the northern part of the country, has two criminal records for drug offences and robbery.

“However, the suspect tested negative for drugs,” he said, adding the man, who is unemployed, has been remanded for seven days until April 25.

He added that a car worth RM30,000 was also seized in the raid.

Ravi said that the drug could provide 10,298 fixes for addicts.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of Dangerous Drug Act 1952. If found guilty, the suspect could face the mandatory death sentence.