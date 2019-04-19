Malaysia negotiating to buy military equipment through barter system, says minister

A pair of Sikorsky S-61A-4 Nuri in action during the opening of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition opening ceremony in Langkawi March 26, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu announced today that his ministry is currently in talks to barter national products, including Malaysia’s palm oil, in exchange for defence assets.

In an interview with several media agencies here, the minister also known as Mat Sabu said this barter trade with Pakistan, Russia, or China could help reduce Putrajaya’s financial burden.

The minister said he will be leaving for Russia tomorrow for a bilateral meeting with the Russian defence minister, and barter trade would be among the issues discussed, adding that if successful, the move could potentially increase the price of palm oil.

“This is being negotiated, including with Pakistan, with Russia, with China and all, and tomorrow I will be going to Moscow to meet the Russian defence minister, and attend programmes there.

“Among the matters, we will raise the issue of this barter trade, because it looks like the nations I mentioned, are ready to discuss about us doing the barter trade with them,” Mohamad added.

