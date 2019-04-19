High Court to hear appeal of Jho Low’s dad’s frozen funds on July 19

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan fixed the date for hearing for the parties to appear in person to show cause why the properties should not be forfeited to the government. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The High Court here today fixed July 19 for third parties who wish to contest the forfeiture of monies worth over RM48 million seized from seven bank accounts belonging to Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng, the father of fugitive businessman Jho Low, to appear before the court.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan fixed the date for hearing for the parties to appear in person to show cause why the properties should not be forfeited to the government.

Mohamed Zaini also agreed to the prosecution’s request to gazette a notice inviting third parties to appear to contest the forfeiture action a few days or weeks before the hearing.

“There is a need for the notice to be gazetted so that any conflicting claims could be made known to the court before the court could consider the forfeiture of the assets,” the judge said.

The monies frozen by the authorities on Larry’s accounts were believed to be part of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s (1MDB) investigations.

Earlier, public prosecutor Aaron Abilash Paul Chelliah told the court that the authorities did not know the respondent’s whereabouts (Larry) as affirmed by investigating officer Supt Foo Wei Min’s affidavit, which showed that he was not in Malaysia.

“The police have also filed charges against him and a warrant of arrest has been issued. We have sought assistance from Interpol to find him but so far it has been unsuccessful.

“Hence, we apply to the court to dispense the service of the cause papers,” he said.

To this, Mohamed Zaini said the court was satisfied that the prosecution was unable to locate the respondent and dispensed the service of the cause papers.

The government had on March 29 filed a civil forfeiture action to freeze seven bank accounts belonging to Larry with the intention to forfeit it, claiming that the amount was a result of money laundering activities.

The notice of seizure dated Jan 17, 2019, which was addressed to Jho Low’s mother, Goh Gaik Ewe, 66, was issued under subsection 51(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama