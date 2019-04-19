Daim: Plenty of room for local contractors in renegotiated ECRL project

Tun Daim Zainuddin (left) urged local contractors to get involved in the resumed ECRL project. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The renegotiated East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project offers plenty of opportunities to local contractors, including Bumiputeras, in public works like supplies and technical aspects, said Tun Daim Zainuddin.

Daim, the prime minister’s special envoy who successfully renegotiated the project with the Chinese government on April 12, said local contractors should seize these opportunities as the project offers many attractive packages that will change the country’s economic landscape, and it will be a loss to let these chances slip.

“If you lack capability, you need to cooperate closely with foreign experts because many packages will be offered. In fact, it is not impossible for their (local contractors) involvement to exceed 40 per cent if the collaboration succeeds. I can see, maybe in supplies and technical aspects. So, they should be prepared.

“They should go and discuss with Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL), show the expertise and services that can be offered. This is an international tender, need to be productive, don’t wait for opportunities to come knocking, don’t wait for people to call, don’t criticise without facts, business people must move.

“Come and see me if you are shy; I will help if they are really qualified. Don’t expect the government to feed you; you yourself should prepare and go meet the industry players,” he told Bernama in an interview at his office here. — Bernama