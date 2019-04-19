Air Selangor: No rebates for Klang Valley consumers affected by water cuts on April 24

CEO Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said the early notice was issued so that consumers could store enough water for use when the supply is disrupted during upgrading works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP2) on April 24. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

CYBERJAYA, April 19 — No rebates need to be given to consumers affected by scheduled water cuts in the Klang Valley later this month because early notice has been issued on the water supply disruption, Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said today.

Its CEO, Suhaimi Kamaralzaman, said the early notice was issued so that consumers could store up sufficient water for use when supply is disrupted during upgrading works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP2) on April 24.

“In order to avoid unscheduled cuts in future, the upgrading works cannot be postponed as the electrical supply system hardware has become critical,” he told a media conference here.

The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) announced yesterday that water supply will be disrupted for up to 86 hours in 577 areas in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor because of the upgrading works.

The shutdown of LRA SSP2 will cut off the water supply to 4,143,465 consumers in Klang, Shah Alam, Petaling, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor.

Suhaimi said Air Selangor will begin sending 106 water tankers to non-critical areas on April 26 if supply is not restored by then.

“However, for areas with critical facilities like hospitals and dialysis centres, water (tankers) will be sent on the first day supply is turned off,” he said.

For emergency cases and those needing water supply, hotline 15300 and WhatsApp 019-2816793 or 019-2800919 will be open round the clock for the people to contact.

He said Air Selangor expects almost 50 per cent of premises in the affected areas to have their taps flowing again within 24 hours of the start of upgrading works. — Bernama